-
Five years after the state Supreme Court declared North Carolina's largest private school voucher program constitutional, public school advocates have…
-
Following the success of last year’s walkout, North Carolina teachers are staging another protest tomorrow. This year an expected 31 school districts have…
-
Following the success of last year’s walkout, North Carolina teachers are staging another protest tomorrow. This year an expected 31 school districts have…
-
This Wednesday more than 10,000 teachers are expected in Raleigh on the General Assembly's opening day to demand better pay and working conditions.Veteran…
-
The North Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the state's fight to get rid of teacher tenure.The North Carolina Association of Educators…
-
UPDATED Dec. 15, 2015The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is the state's largest teachers' group, but Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Madison) is…
-
UPDATED Dec. 10, 2015TheNorth Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is endorsing Attorney General Roy Cooper for governor.The state's largest teachers'…
-
North Carolina's Republican lawmakers are trying once more to prevent employees’ associations from collecting their members’ dues via payroll deductions.A…
-
The state is closer to opening two virtual charter schools. A special committee on Wednesday cleared two applications of proposed charter schools that…
-
A Wake County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a stop to the use of taxpayer money to pay tuition at private or religious schools. Judge Robert…