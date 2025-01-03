A western North Carolina college president looks back on a tumultuous semester

When Damian Fernández first moved from Florida to Swannanoa, North Carolina, last year, he thought he’d come to a "climate sanctuary."

For a while, Warren Wilson College was the weather safe haven Fernández expected. The storms he initially saw as president of Warren Wilson College were nothing like the hurricanes he was used to navigating in St. Petersburg, Fla.

That was until September of this year, when Helene hit North Carolina.

The tropical storm-turned-hurricane brought unprecedented destruction to the western part of the state . It flooded homes and businesses, crumbled roadways, and led to the deaths of over 100 people .

Warren Wilson is located in one of the areas that was hit the hardest — Swannanoa Valley. It’s among several small private colleges in the mountains. Recovery has been challenging as it has limited funds and ongoing enrollment struggles.

The Swannanoa river, which borders the 750-student campus, broke a new flood record at the height of the storm. The river crested at 26.1 feet, surpassing a record from 1916 by over five feet. That means Helene caused the worst flood along the river since North Carolina became a state, according to the state climate office.

Helene shut down Warren Wilson’s campus for nearly a month. Flooding from the storm put bridges underwater, felled over 100 of the college’s trees, and knocked out the power —leaving the campus community without cell phone connectivity, internet, or running water for two weeks.

It made for the toughest month of Fernández’ more than 30-year career.

"We did not expect the destruction to be so catastrophic that we would be cut off for a couple of days," Fernández said in a recent interview. "The pressure I felt was — do we have enough water? Do we have enough food? Do we have sanitary conditions? And how do we communicate?"

Returning to campus

Warren Wilson is a work college , which means its students "learn by doing" through internships and community service. So, it was important to get students back on campus as soon as possible, Fernández said, even as other local universities like UNC Asheville decided to move their semesters online .

Students at Warren Wilson returned for in-person classes by the last week in October. Repairs are continuing on campus this month.

About half of the campus’ structures — 46 buildings in all — needed roof repairs. Flooring in some buildings was damaged and trees had collapsed on several.

Residence halls were fully functional, but students had to take showers with untreated water from the local dam. The vast majority of the college’s students live on-campus.

Courtesy of Warren Wilson College Floodwaters from Helene drowned Warren Wilson's campus farm. Students and workers had to evacuate livestock to a neighboring farm as restorations began. Helene has caused the worst flooding along the Swannanoa river since North Carolina became a state.

Helene hit Warren Wilson’s farm the hardest. The storm completely flooded the bottomlands, taking the college’s crops, animal feed, and barn. Most of the livestock survived, but workers had to temporarily relocate them to a neighboring farm.

Other projects that remain include clearing sediment leftover from the flood water and repairing roads, Fernández said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to restore the Swannanoa river. The federal agency was also responsible for helping bring drinkable water back to UNC Asheville .

In October, Fernández first approximated the repairs would cost about $7 million to fix. That value climbed to about $10 million by December and still isn’t final.

"We’re working to understand how we, a small college with a modest endowment, how we address the financial burden that something like this places on an institution like ours," Fernández said.

Unlike public universities , Warren Wilson can’t rely on taxpayer dollars to help it pay for repairs.

The college’s insurance will cover about $7.2 million of its expenses. Fernández said they’ve also raised about $2 million in a post-Helene recovery fund, some of which will go toward the repairs.

Enrollment challenges

Warren Wilson has faced enrollment declines in recent years, losing 10% of its students between 2007 and 2017. Undergraduate enrollment has increased since 2020, totaling 733 students this fall.

The college has 750 students overall, which is a nearly 6% decrease from its 2023 numbers.

After Helene, Fernández said there’s been less time than normal to recruit students and applications have slowed compared to last fall.

Last year, the college announced it was cutting several majors in an attempt to balance declining revenue with operational costs . The cuts included philosophy, chemistry, history, political science, global studies, and math. It also came with about two dozen faculty and staff eliminations.

Addressing enrollment declines by cutting academic programs has become a trend in North Carolina and across the U.S. , both for public and private schools.

Still, he said the college is resilient and he’s hopeful it can bounce back. It will be helped by a recent $10 million donation that will go toward supporting Warren Wilson’s academic programs and scholarships. None of the money will be used for Helene repairs.

"I call this a double recovery," Fernández said.

Lessons learned from Helene

As the campus continues to recover, Fernández is thinking about how to prepare for future storms.

"Before Helene, we thought we lived in a climate haven," Fernández said. "Now, we know that there are no such things… We hope that there will never be another Helene, but our students need to be ready."

Moving forward, his goal is to be better connected to local emergency management and make sure there’s a contingency plan in place to communicate with the campus community during major storms, Fernández said.

There are also plans to use Warren Wilson’s experience with Helene in the classroom via the college’s Masters of Applied Climate Studies program.

Fernández also plans to share the lessons he’s learned with other colleges in the area.

"I think we're going to be in a stronger position than we were before the storm," he said. "Despite how challenging it is to rebuild, despite the pressures and the tensions, we are ending in a brighter position for the future. It was a lesson in leadership and recovery."