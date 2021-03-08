Warren Wilson College

-
For the last 25 years, the Swannanoa Gathering has brought thousands of people from across the world to experience the old-time musical traditions of…
Professor, musician and flatfoot dancer Phil Jamison has journeyed into the past to tell the story behind the square dances, step dances, reels, and other…
When the city of Gulfport, Mississippi made plans to bulldoze the graves of former slaves, teacher-turned-advocate Derrick Evans fought to stop it. Evans…
In 2002, the art world was rocked to its foundation by a group of unusual, abstract quilts made by African American women from Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Gee’s…
