-
For the last 25 years, the Swannanoa Gathering has brought thousands of people from across the world to experience the old-time musical traditions of…
-
-
When traditional Appalachian musician Anna Roberts-Gevalt first showed ballad singer Elizabeth LaPrelle a crankie, Elizabeth was speechless.“I really…
-
For seven generations her family has passed down English, Scottish and Irish ballads that crossed the Atlantic with their ancestors in the 1700s. Join Fiona and an intimate audience at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week to enjoy Appalachian ballads and stories of a unique singer, author, tradition bearer and cultural treasure: Sheila Kay Adams.
-
In 1991, the campus of Warren Wilson College outside Asheville, North Carolina hosted the first Swannanoa Gathering. From dulcimer workshops to Celtic…
-
