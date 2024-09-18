New Alamance-Burlington superintendent promises 'authenticity, clarity and consistency'

The Alamance-Burlington School System has sworn in Aaron Fleming as its new superintendent.

Fleming has served as the superintendent of Harnett County Schools for the past seven years, and was previously an education policy advisor to state House Speaker Tim Moore.

"There are three guiding principles that will shape my leadership: authenticity, clarity and consistency," Fleming said, after being sworn in Wednesday.

Alamance-Burlington schools fell into a financial crisis last year when administrators spent $26 million to clean up mold at nearly all of its school buildings.

The move divided the school board and Alamance County Commissioners over the district's spending, and led to the departure of two administrators, including the former superintendent. Fleming said he would keep working to stabilize the district's finances.

"I know we're going to need new facilities, renovated facilities," Fleming said. "We can't do that overnight, but some of the issues that have been headlines over the last couple of years, I think we have addressed at this point."

Fleming did not rule out more cuts to school programs, but said he would attempt to avoid cutting jobs.

"Within the next year or two, I really want to be able to start bringing back some positions that we did cut: assistant principal positions, media coordinator positions, additional student support like counselors, mental health support," he said.

Districts across the state are working with less money after federal COVID-19 relief funds expired this year. Fleming called on the state and federal governments to help fill that gap.

Fleming signed a four-year contract with an annual salary of $233,000.