As some places in North Carolina enter the next phase of COVID vaccinations, people who are wanting to get vaccinated are experiencing long wait…
Three newspapers have asked the North Carolina Court of Appeals to order courts in a county where rally-goers were pepper sprayed and arrested to stop…
Greensboro-based Cone Health operates in two of the state's red zones for COVID-19 numbers.Both Alamance and Guilford Counties are labeled "red" in the…
Two lawsuits prepared by civil rights groups on behalf of marchers in last weekend's rally in Alamance County allege voter intimidation by law enforcement.
Election Day has arrived. North Carolinians must visit the polls today or turn in their absentee ballots to get their votes cast in the 2020 election. How…
Law enforcement officers pepper sprayed peaceful protesters in Alamance County this weekend on the last day of early voting. The group of about 150 people…
Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 11/1/2020The organizer of a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina that ended with police pepper-spraying and arresting…
If you had trouble keeping up with news over the weekend, you are not alone. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted to extramarital…
Like many Americans, Ricky Hurtado had plans for his summer.He formally launched his first bid for public office in March and expected to spend sweltering…