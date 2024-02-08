Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Durham Public Schools' Superintendent Pascal Mubenga has resigned

WUNC | By Liz Schlemmer
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga resigned after it was found that the school district implemented raises for staff that were $9 million over budget due to miscommunication in his administration.
Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga resigned after it was found that the school district implemented raises for staff that were $9 million over budget due to miscommunication in his administration.

Durham Public Schools' Superintendent Pascal Mubenga resigned late Wednesday.

The school board announced his resignation after a lengthy closed meeting and released a report on how the school system paid its staff raises for several months that were $9 million dollars over budget.

“It will show the implementation of these pay raises was poorly managed and shine the light on two serious issues — there was a lack of clarity and a failure of communication from the finance officer about the true cost of the proposed changes to the salary schedule,” said board chair Bettina Umstead.

The report found that former district CFO Paul LeSieur knew in February 2023 that the cost of the pay raises could rise from $10.8 million to $20 million based on how the district calculated years of service for staff. But LeSieur never communicated that to the school board and continually estimated the cost of the pay raises at $10.8 million, as the administration went forward with a decision to keep its longstanding practice of honoring work experience at private employers as state service — in a way that would eventually cost $20 million.

The report also found that Mubenga knew the raises were over budget in November but did not inform the full school board until January.

An except from Durham Public Schools' internal review of its classified staff salary study implementation.
Durham Public Schools
An except from Durham Public Schools' internal review of its classified staff salary study implementation.

The school board voted unanimously to accept Mubenga’s resignation and to promote deputy superintendent Nicholas King to acting superintendent, until an interim superintendent can be named.

The board also announced that it has scheduled a first meeting with the Durham Association of Educators (DAE) next week to start a “meet and confer” process. DAE leaders have repeatedly made this demand during their protests that have shut down schools on two days.

The school board meets again Thursday night to discuss options for how to pay the school district’s 2,000 classified staff in February.
Tags
Education Durham Public SchoolsDurham School BoardDurhamSchoolsTeacher Pay
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
More Stories