-
The Durham school board has voted 6 to 1 to close schools to students on May 16. That's the date of a planned teacher demonstration at the state…
-
School custodians are asking the Durham Board of Education to make them full-fledged school employees. Currently, most work for a private contractor…
-
Update on Friday, October 13: Glenn Elementary is no longer being considered for state takeover through the North Carolina Innovative School District,…
-
The Durham Board of Education has changed district policy to buffer schools from immigration and law enforcement.The board changed policy last week after…
-
On the first day of Black History Month, Durham School of Creative Studies (SCS) students Natalia Artigas, Assata Goff and Naima Harrell showed up to…
-
North Carolina Republicans want to continue tweaking voters' experience at the ballot by allowing candidates for the Supreme Court and local school boards…
-
When North Carolina charter schools were first imagined in the mid 1990s, there were two big dreams: The first was to create something different, a sort…