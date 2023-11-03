Elizabeth City State University partners with Wake Tech to launch new drone education program

Elizabeth City State University is the only four-year public North Carolina institution with an unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) degree program. UAS technology use, otherwise known as drones, has been growing in fields like agriculture, medicine and public safety.

Now, Elizabeth City State is growing its offerings in Eastern North Carolina. The Historically Black College and University (HBCU) is partnering with Wake Technical Community College to launch an UAS education program.

Elizabeth City State instructors will teach students how to operate drones on Wake Tech’s upcoming Wendell Campus. Wake Tech President Scott Ralls said the UAS part of campus will be like a “Top Golf for drones,” with a simulation lab and outdoor drone pavilion.

“This is technology that offers capabilities in multiple different industries,” Ralls said. “So, whether you’re a farmer utilizing it, or you’re surveying, architecture, emergency management or healthcare — we’re going to see a prevalence of autonomous aircraft. And with this partnership, we’ll be in the lead with those capabilities.”

This drone education partnership is also intended to benefit communities outside of Elizabeth City State and Wake Tech. The schools plan to work with East Wake High School in Wendell to create a drone academy, as well as Lenoir Community College on aviation and emergency management programs.

Wake Tech’s Wendell location is set to open fall 2024. It will also include other simulation labs, including for emergency management and public safety.