Education

UNC Board Of Trustees To Meet Wednesday Amid Calls For Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure Vote

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting this Wednesday afternoon during which the board is expected to consider a vote on tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Hannah-Jones is the creator of the 1619 Project, which has drawn conservative criticism for its portrayal of systemic racism in the U.S.

The university announced the meeting today without publishing an agenda, but Student Body President Lamar Richards successfully petitioned for the special meeting to be called, and he has been publicly urging for a vote on tenure for Hannah-Jones.

Criticism from lawmakers and a prominent donor may have cost Hannah-Jones a more timely vote after faculty recommended her for tenure months ago.

She signed a contract to start work as a professor in the journalism school this week but has said subsequently she will not accept the position without tenure.

Editor's Note: The Dean of UNC's Journalism School Susan King is a member of WUNC’s Board of Directors, which is appointed by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.

Nikole Hannah-Jones UNC Chapel Hill UNC Chapel Hill School of Journalism
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education.
