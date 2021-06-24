Bringing The World Home To You

News

UNC Chapel Hill Student Body President Calls For Trustee Vote On Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer
Published June 24, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
Nikole_Hannah-Jones_(42609587364).jpeg
Alice Vergueiro
/
Wikimedia Commons
Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. The appointment marks a return to the university for Hannah-Jones, who earned a master’s degree at its Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2003.

The UNC Chapel Hill student body president is petitioning for a special meeting of the university's Board of Trustees to vote on tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

As student president, Lamar Richards is a member of the board. Last night he explained to a group of student leaders that, under board rules, five other trustees would have to join his petition in order to call a meeting.

"That's the only way I see a special meeting being called, is if other colleagues on the board agree to join the petition process," Richards said. "Because our board chair has been given opportunity, ample opportunity to call one if he so chooses, and that doesn't look like it's going to happen."

Richards said he knows other trustees who are considering joining him. He encouraged the leaders of student organizations to write to the trustees to urge a vote before July 1.

That's the date Nikole Hannah-Jones was set to begin her professorship at UNC's journalism school — a job she said this week she won't take without tenure. It's also the day that a new set of trustees begin their terms.

Editor's Note: The Dean of UNC's Journalism School Susan King is a member of WUNC’s Board of Directors, which is appointed by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
