'I want them to see the past': 160th Anniversary Reenactment of Civil War battle this weekend

This weekend, more than 2,000 people will participate in the reenactment of the Battle of Bentonville on the 160th anniversary of this Civil War battle. It will take place an hour south of Raleigh at the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Newton Grove.

The event occurs once every five years, and can be attended as a reenactor or visitor. In 2015, to commemorate the 150th anniversary, about 60,000 visitors attended the two-day event, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The battle was North Carolina's largest, having originally involved 80,000 troops and 4,133 casualties. A major Confederate loss, it allowed the Union army to continue through the eastern half of the state.

Physically, the site is similar to what it was 160 years ago.

"The topography is virtually unchanged," Patti Smith, president of The Friends of Bentonville Battlefield, said. "You don't get that at Gettysburg."

Life has changed a lot in a century and a half, though — reenactor Lynn Bull likes that the event reminds him of that fact.

"I like to walk in the footsteps of the soldiers and really appreciate what they went through," he said. "On Sunday, we get to get in our car and go home. These guys couldn't do that!"

The U.S. Army commander will be played by reenactor Curt Cole, the Confederate army commander will be played by reenactor Dick Waters, and Jessica Johnson will be the civilian coordinator.

Reenactor Silas Tackett takes his role as an opportunity to transport visitors in time: "I want them to see the past," he said.

To watch the reenactments, visitors must purchase tickets at the Friends of Bentonville Battlefield website. After sales tax, day passes cost $16.01 and weekend passes cost $26.69. Children under 10 may attend for free. The address is 5466 Harper House Road, Newton Grove, NC, 27524.

The reenactment coordinators give two words of caution, though: The event will continue "rain or shine" with no refunds for bad weather; and "due to the terrain of the battle fields, no one will be able to see all parts of the battle scenario at all times."

Free-of-charge, visitors can enjoy the soldier camps, music, and lectures like that of Dr. Angela Zombek, assistant professor of Civil War History at UNC-Wilmington, who will be speaking on the experiences of prisoners of war. The Bentonville Fire Department will also be selling concessions.

Those looking to reenact as Confederates are out of luck; tickets closed March 1 and walking on for the rebels is prohibited. Walk-on reenacting as a Union soldier, cavalry, or civilian is permitted, however, and will cost $40.

Firewood, water, hand washing stations, and portable toilets will be provided.

The event is sponsored by Friends of Bentonville Battlefield, Inc., the Johnston County Visitors Bureau, and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and will support Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site and their plans to make a new visitor center.

More details, rules, and regulations for reenactors can be found at the event's website.

The Broadside's Charlie Shelton-Ormon contributed reporting.

