Jenny O. explores connectivity and love for others in new record

Jenny O. says her new record is about her experience with connectivity and an expression of her love for others, self and nature. Those sentiments are accompanied by unusual instrumentation, including electric sitar and autoharp.

Jenny is a classically trained composer and double bassist who studied jazz in college, but plays almost everything but the drums on Spectra, her fourth full-length album.

WUNC's Eric Hodge caught up with her recently to talk about the new record and connecting with other humans.

Click the LISTEN button above for the full interview.

