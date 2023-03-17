Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

Jenny O. explores connectivity and love for others in new record

North Carolina Public Radio | By Eric Hodge
Published March 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Jenny O. released a new record called "The Natural World."

Jenny O. says her new record is about her experience with connectivity and an expression of her love for others, self and nature. Those sentiments are accompanied by unusual instrumentation, including electric sitar and autoharp.

Jenny is a classically trained composer and double bassist who studied jazz in college, but plays almost everything but the drums on Spectra, her fourth full-length album.

WUNC's Eric Hodge caught up with her recently to talk about the new record and connecting with other humans.

Arts & Culture Music Eric Hodge Interviews Local Music
Eric Hodge
Eric Hodge hosts WUNC’s broadcast of Morning Edition, and files reports for the North Carolina news segments of the broadcast. He started at the station in 2004 doing fill-in work on weekends and All Things Considered.
