Eric Hodge Interviews

It's hard to believe, but Chatham County Line has been making music for two decades. The band's new release is called 'Strange Fascination' and is the…
Joe Troop is the lone North Carolinian in the Grammy nominated band Che Apalache. Like just about everyone else, Joe is staying at home during the…
BJ Barham is back with his band American Aquarium. The North Carolina native released a solo record called Rockingham a few years ago, returned with his…
Winston-Salem's Caleb Caudle has been hanging out with members of Wilco, The Jayhawks and Robert Plant's band. And, he's been recording in Johnny Cash's…
Michaela Anne grew up the daughter of a Navy officer. That means she moved around - a lot. In turn, that constant uprooting fuels some of the songs on her…
'Dawnbreaker' is the debut album from Daughter of Swords, the new solo venture from Mountain Man's Alexandra Sauser-Monnig. It's an album that…
Jonah Tolchin's journey through life has been a little rough over the past few years. His marriage ended and it left him looking for a new beginning.…
Durham's Hiss Golden Messenger is back with their 11th studio album 'Terms of Surrender.' It's an album that touches on dark topics in a hopeful and…
Danish electronic artist Anders Trentemøller is back with his fifth studio album 'Obverse.' The music is dark and ambient and this time features vocal…
Andrew Bird is a singer-songwriter, violinist and master whistler. Over a two-decade career, he's created a singular body of work that is literate,…