Review: With talented guests and iconic covers, H.E.R. rocks Raleigh

24-year-old singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson — better known by her stage name “H.E.R.” — wrapped up her latest tour in Raleigh on Friday, June 24. Her 20-city tour called “Back of My Mind” comes a little more than a year since the release of her debut studio album.

The Red Hat Amphitheater was packed, leaving minimal walking room as the crowd awaited H.E.R.’s performance. The DJ kept fans entertained by playing old and new R&B music until the opening act came on.

Marzz — a singer from Louisville, Kentucky — gave melodic vocals, smooth rap and overall good vibes to many of the new listeners in the crowd. Most recognized her voice when she performed her hit song “Countless Times.” She even brought out her sis out on guitar and they rocked the stage. It’s safe to assume she gained many new fans.

H.E.R. did not make the fans wait too long, opening the show up with the high energy jam “We Going Crazy.”

After playing the piano, guitar and the drums she still found a way to bring the house down with her vocals. Her backup singers were just as enticing and talented; a 17-year-old Miles Caton gave a soulful duet with H.E.R. on “Best Part,” a Daniel Cesar track that she. features on.

Perhaps the most exciting part of her performance was her rendition of rock band Queen’s iconic “We Will Rock You” and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock n’ Roll.” She also covered Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain” in the same manner and even gave the guitar solo of a lifetime, equipped with falling to her knees and all.

The singer showed much love to the genre of rock and roll throughout the entire performance.

The last time the singer performed in Raleigh, she was opening for Chris Brown’s “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” tour, back in 2018. Now headlining her own show, just four years later, she shared a sentimental moment with her fans as she ended the show.