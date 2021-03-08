-
Shares of Red Hat skyrocketed at the opening bell Monday after IBM, in the biggest acquisition of its 100-year history, acquired the software company.The…
-
Downtown Raleigh is booming and other downtown areas are noticing. According to a recent story in the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa should model its downtown…
-
Start-up companies and entrepreneurs housed at The American Underground in Durham and Raleigh will now also have access to free work space in Silicon…
-
Tech leaders and tech start-ups #OnTheRise are in Raleigh this week to show what they’ve got.Some 80 companies have been selected to display their ideas…
-
Leaders at Raleigh-based company developer Red Hat say the purchase of a California-based business will greatly boost its software storage capacity. Red…
-
Governor Pat McCrory joined officials with software maker Red Hat to cut the ribbon on the company's new downtown Raleigh headquarters today. Company…