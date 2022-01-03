Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

The Poetry Cafe: Welcome to 2022

North Carolina Public Radio
Published January 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST
Poetry Cafe: New Year
Josephus Thompson
/
Poetry Cafe New year event line up

New Year! New Location! New Vendors! New Set Up! New Vibes!

Join the Poetry Cafe and WUNC for a new season of spoken word, music, and laughter. Our monthly celebration of spoken word poetry kicks off Saturday, January 8th from 8-10 pm at the Cultural Arts Center in Greensboro.

This is our first event of the season, make sure you stay tuned in for more information about upcoming events throughout the year.

Note: In-person attendance at the event requires masks and proof of vaccination. Learn more about this open mic event and how to secure online tickets here.

Arts & CultureEventsWUNC Events
