Arts & Culture

Black Indians NC Powwow

North Carolina Public Radio | By Kamaya Truitt
Published September 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Black Indians NC 2021 Virtual Powwow
Kimberly Knight
/
Celebrating African American and Indigenous people in North Carolina on Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A virtual celebration of African American and Indigenous people in North Carolina

The Black Indians NC 2021 Virtual Powwow is a traditional Southeastern-style powwow with educational awareness about African American and Native American people from North Carolina.

The virtual powwow will feature traditional culture, workshops, demonstrations, history, music, dancers, retail and nonprofit vendors, a live-version of the Black Indians NC "Conversation Circle" Panel, a special presentation honoring tribes in North Carolina, and more to be announced.

Black Indians NC Experience
Kimberly Knight
A unique experience to learn and celebrate the Afro-Indigenous culture in North Carolina

WUNC North Carolina Public Radio is proud to be one of the sponsors for this cultural celebration. Our mission at WUNC is to reflect all members of our neighborhood, not just our habitual listening community. Our sponsorship of this event brings us a step closer to that goal, and we could not be more thankful.

Follow Black Indians NC on Facebook and Instagram for information.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-indians-nc-2021-powwow-tickets-163247625041

For general questions email: blackindiansnc@gmail.com

Arts & CultureWUNC EventsBlack CultureNorth Carolina HistoryCommunity ArtsAmerican Indian HistoryAfro-Indigenous
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
