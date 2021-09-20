Black Indians NC Powwow

The Black Indians NC 2021 Virtual Powwow is a traditional Southeastern-style powwow with educational awareness about African American and Native American people from North Carolina.

The virtual powwow will feature traditional culture, workshops, demonstrations, history, music, dancers, retail and nonprofit vendors, a live-version of the Black Indians NC "Conversation Circle" Panel, a special presentation honoring tribes in North Carolina, and more to be announced.

Kimberly Knight A unique experience to learn and celebrate the Afro-Indigenous culture in North Carolina

WUNC North Carolina Public Radio is proud to be one of the sponsors for this cultural celebration. Our mission at WUNC is to reflect all members of our neighborhood, not just our habitual listening community. Our sponsorship of this event brings us a step closer to that goal, and we could not be more thankful.

Follow Black Indians NC on Facebook and Instagram for information.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-indians-nc-2021-powwow-tickets-163247625041

For general questions email: blackindiansnc@gmail.com

