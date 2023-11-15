2023 Youth Reporting Institue

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute is a highly competitive, award-winning youth radio journalism training program. Since 2012, we have trained hundreds of high school and college students ages 16-25 in the fundamentals of radio journalism. This year we launched an advanced institute and a youth digital team to hone in on the journalistic skills alumni developed in earlier iterations of the youth reporting institute. Our goal was to evolve the institute to foster more interaction with WUNC Staff and teach youth across North Carolina about radio journalism. In addition to pitching, interviewing, recording, script-writing, and editing audio for feature stories, students shadowed WUNC's talented staff and developed skills in digital journalism, engineering, podcast production, and long-form storytelling. Youth Reporters explored everything from the history of the Durham Black Sox and the Winston-Salem chapter of the Black Panther Party to the lasting impact of Hurricane Florence on rural communities.



