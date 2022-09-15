Paul Hunton named new President and General Manager of North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC

PRESS RELEASE

Sept. 15, 2022

Chapel Hill – North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC is pleased to announce that Paul Hunton has been named the station’s new President and General Manager. Hunton has worked in media for over twenty years, including sixteen years in public media. He has most recently served as General Manager of Texas Tech Public Media (TTPM), the West Texas NPR and PBS affiliates owned by Texas Tech University.

“I am delighted that our thorough and inclusive search has brought Paul Hunton to WUNC as the next president and general manager,” said Michael Schoenfeld, chair of the WUNC LLC board of directors. “Paul’s commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, serving all audiences, working collaboratively with partners at UNC and throughout the community, and leading talented teams is exceeded only by his creativity and vision for WUNC’s role in a dynamic media environment. We look forward to welcoming Paul and his family to North Carolina.”

Added Schoenfeld: “I am very grateful to the search committee and the WUNC LLC board for their due diligence in this search, the WUNC staff for their extraordinary work under the most trying circumstances, and, especially, to Nora Casper for her selfless leadership as acting president and general manager.”

I am thrilled to join the incredible team at WUNC. It is an honor to be chosen to lead one of the best public media organizations in the country. Paul Hunton

During Hunton’s time with Texas Tech Public Media he oversaw the acquisition of PBS El Paso and led the creation of a multimedia newsroom serving West Texas. Additionally, he led the stations’ consolidation into a cross-platform single media enterprise that creates content across digital, audio, and video distribution systems. His experience and expertise have been recognized nationally, and he has served on a variety of boards, including the national PBS Board of Directors, Vision Maker Media Board of Directors, and served as Chair of the Texas PBS Executive Board.

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at WUNC,” said Paul Hunton. “It is an honor to be chosen to lead one of the best public media organizations in the country. WUNC has consistently outperformed broadcast trends by serving diverse audiences across the state with unbiased and trusted journalism, and are supported by a loyal listenership who care deeply about storytelling that uplifts, illuminates, and informs. I want to thank the WUNC board. I can't wait to get started."

Hunton’s first day with North Carolina Public Radio -WUNC will be October 3, 2022.

North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC provides quality news, information and entertainment programming to a broad audience that includes North Carolina, the United States and the world. WUNC serves North Carolinians from Greensboro to the Outer Banks through a network of seven stations.

For any additional information, please contact wunc@wunc.org - 919-445-9150

