The Poetry Café: For The Ladies

North Carolina Public Radio
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST
poetry cafe nov.jpg

An night of live poetry, music and art dedicated to our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunties and girlfriends.

Join The Poetry Café and WUNC Saturday, November 13th from 8-10pm for our monthly celebration of spoken word at Triad Stage in Greensboro.

This time, it's ladies night, but what's better than discounted drinks? Holding space on stage for women performers and works that uplift women. Tickets are available here.

Note: In-person attendance at requires masks and proof of vaccination. Learn more about this open mic event and how to secure online tickets here.

WUNC Events
