Lady Blackbird, 'It's Not That Easy'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT

"It's Not That Easy" is the first official single from Lady Blackbird's long-awaited debut, Black Acid Soul. Having previously performed as Marley Munroe, Lady Blackbird has traversed a variety of genres over the course of her career, from alt-pop to jazz to rock. With one of the most stunning voices we've heard in awhile, she takes a deep Southern soul classic, originally created by Reuben Bell and the Casanovas, and updates it with a stripped-down, minimal arrangement of piano, bass and organ. Equal parts torch song and funeral dirge, it's a raw and pining anthem whose heartbreak slowly seeps in as the organ crawls beneath Lady Blackbird's sorrowful vocals. It's one to play on repeat if you're looking for a post-breakup catharsis.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
