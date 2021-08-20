Bringing The World Home To You

Gabriels, 'Love And Hate In A Different Time'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published August 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT

Los Angeles-based trio Gabriels may be new to the scene, but they've already had a breakout performance on Jimmy Kimmel, signed to Elektra Records and received praise from Elton John, who said that their latest single, "Love and Hate in a Different Time," was "one of the most seminal records I've heard in the last ten years."

The track, a powerful re-recording, finds vocalist Jacob Lusk showing off his gospel background as he sings of distress during dark times. Fellow bandmates Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian are classically trained musicians and soundtrack artists, which explains why the single feels so substantial. A driving drum beat and string section give the song a sinister feel, while its gospel chorus reminds us that we're not headed down this path alone.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
