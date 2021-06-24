Bringing The World Home To You

Pachyman, 'El Benson'

By Anamaria Sayre
Published June 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT

Just in time for warmer weather, Pachyman's new single "El Benson" will teleport even land-locked listeners sea-side. The simple melody and cool, cascading electronic beats effortlessly carry the instrumental track. The sweet electric guitar riffs fade in and out with the cadence of the waves that kiss the shore of Pachy's Puerto Rico. If you're looking for good reggae-infused notes and sun-kissed percussion to be the sound of your summer — look no further. Pachyman, consistent king of smooth beats, is here — with good vibes, cool jams and probably a Piña Colada in hand.

