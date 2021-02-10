Bringing The World Home To You

Scientists Discover What May Be World's Smallest Reptile

Published February 10, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. The world of tiny animals has just gotten even smaller. Scientists discovered a new species of chameleon recently. It's from Madagascar, and it's likely the smallest reptile on the planet - about the size of a sunflower seed. Scientists say it's so small that it subsists on a diet of even tinier insects, like mites, which begs the question - would you rather fight 100 nano-chameleons or one really large one? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
