Firefighters Use Ladder Truck To Visit Coworker Hospitalized With COVID-19

Published January 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. A Phoenix firefighter got a surprise while in the hospital with COVID-19. Dan Volcko got sick on the job and had to be admitted for care. His fellow firefighters wanted to visit, but they had to do it from a safe distance. So they reached his hospital window with their ladder truck.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAN VOLCKO: There's a very distinct beep when you, one, back up the truck. And I'm like, huh, that sounds a lot like a firetruck.

MCCAMMON: Volcko's now recovering well at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
