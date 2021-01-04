Bringing The World Home To You

U.K. Man Gets Carried Away While Watching Celine Dion TV Concert

Published January 4, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL BY MYSELF")

CELINE DION: (Singing) All by myself...

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Celine Dion's music can be so moving. Thomas Dodd got a little carried away while watching one of her concerts on TV. He was enjoying the show with a couple drinks, and then a few days later, some unexpected mail arrived. He doesn't remember the details, but he apparently legally changed his name to Celine Dion. He says he's in no rush to change it back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

