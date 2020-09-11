Bringing The World Home To You

Alligator Pool Floatie Surprises Florida Couple

Published September 11, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Florida couple found a huge alligator in their storage shed, so they called 911. A sheriff's deputy responded and found something a bit less threatening than it seemed. It was a pool floaty, an impressively realistic one. The sheriff's deputy wrangled that popped-up predator but felt a little deflated. And the Polk County Sheriff's Office later tweeted, tune in next time when he wrestles a pool noodle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
