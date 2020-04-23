Bringing The World Home To You

Call-Before-You-Dig Warning Apparently Went Unheeded

Published April 23, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you've heard the phrase, call before you dig. Officials ask that you alert them before starting a construction project, you know, to avoid damaging important stuff. Well, a construction crew in Colorado knocked out an underground fiber line. It happened to be the one that is used by Colorado's call-before-you-dig hotline - went out of service. Sounds like someone learned an important lesson to call before you - well, you get what I'm talking about. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
