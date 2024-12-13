Bringing The World Home To You

Why Are We Afraid Of Baldness?

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST
The majority of American men over 35 will experience thinning hair and balding. Why is something so normal so culturally feared?

American culture runs rampant with both fear and reverence of baldness. Bald jokes and bald movie villains highlight the undercurrent of derision, while macho men like The Rock and Vin Diesel brand baldness as a symbol of strength and manliness. Even Anita, someone who has a healthy skepticism of beauty standards, cautions her husband John against picking at his bald spot — he could make it worse!

What both Anita and John don’t know is where these attitudes around baldness come from and what overall impact they have about how balding men feel about themselves. She brings her questions to two men who've interrogated baldness from all angles: race, sexuality, science, media, culture and lived experience.

E. Patrick Johnson is dean of the School of Communication and Annenberg University Professor at Northwestern University. He is also the author of “Scatter the Pigeons,” an essay on baldness, masculinity and Blackness. And Glen Jankowski is an assistant professor in the School of Psychology at University College Dublin. Glen’s research includes the medicalization of baldness and the history of marketing anti-baldness products.

Special thanks to Jon, Russ and Terry for contributing to this episode.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
