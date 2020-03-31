Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Coronavirus Live Updates
LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES ON THE PANDEMIC

A Baaaad Crew Takes Over A Welsh Town: A Herd Of Goats

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published March 31, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
The goats check out a knitting store called Ewe Felty Thing in Llandudno, Wales. (Really, we couldn't make this up if we tried.)
The goats check out a knitting store called Ewe Felty Thing in Llandudno, Wales. (Really, we couldn't make this up if we tried.)

The seaside town of Llandudno in northern Wales has gone quiet during the coronavirus crisis, like so many other communities around the globe. The streets are mostly deserted, except for one daring crew who are wandering around the shuttered storefronts.

It's a herd of wild Kashmiri goats that have roamed down from the nearby coastal headland. The goats show up in town occasionally, but according to locals quoted by the BBC, they've become quite bold during the town's coronavirus lockdown: eating shrubs and flowers, running through the streets, hanging out on lawns, and generally giving "free entertainment" to the townspeople.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

coronavirusblog
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas
More Stories