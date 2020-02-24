Bringing The World Home To You

Marine Veteran Sets Another Record For Planking, Celebrates With Pushups

Published February 24, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We could all use a little more fitness, but George Hood appears to have had plenty. The Marine veteran set a Guinness World Record for planking in 2011. That's when you hold your body straight with forearms and toes on the floor. His record got beat, so he did it again. The 62-year-old recently planked in Chicago for more than eight hours. Then he celebrated with 75 pushups. He told USA Today, I've taken the plank as far as I can take it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
