Man Cited For Not Using A Hands-Free Cellphone Device

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Driving with both hands on the wheel is common sense. In a lot of places, you can be cited for using your phone while driving if it's not a hands-free device. A man in rural New South Wales, Australia, was recently pulled over for talking on his cellphone while riding a horse. He pleaded guilty because he conceded the horse was in motion, but a judge called the matter trivial and dismissed it without a conviction. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.