Mouse Falls From White House Ceiling Onto TV Reporter

Good morning. I'm Noel King. This is not a metaphor. It's just a story about an old building here in Washington with a rodent problem. Yesterday, Peter Alexander of NBC News tweeted that a mouse fell out of the White House ceiling onto his lap.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETER ALEXANDER: Oh, there he goes.

KING: It ran into the press briefing room. Reporters posted videos online showing a cute mouse and many distracted reporters who lost track of the visitor. I repeat, this is not a metaphor.