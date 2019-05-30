Bringing The World Home To You

1972 Message In A Bottle Gets Response Via Facebook

Published May 30, 2019 at 6:59 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In 1972, 11-year-old Tina Green put a message into a bottle and threw it into Lake Michigan. It said, hello to whoever finds this bottle. Recently, Green got a new phone equipped with Facebook Messenger. She discovered she had a message from 2015. A man found her bottle on the shore of Grand Traverse Bay and had been trying to reach her for years. The two made plans to meet in the coming weeks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
