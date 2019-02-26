Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

The Power Of Presidential Pardons: Ron's Office Hours

By Ron Elving
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:52 AM EST

A presidential pardon can't be stopped, blocked, vetoed or overturned. So where does this power come from? And is there any limit to it?

President Trump says he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself (though he says he wouldn't need to because he hasn't done anything wrong).

Just how powerful is the president when it comes to pardons? The latest episode of Ron's Office Hours explains the history of the act and what the Constitution allows.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
