Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Most Americans Don't Get British Sarcasm, Poll Shows

Published January 14, 2019 at 6:50 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're talking with a British person and they say to you, with the greatest respect, you'd probably think, hey, this person is really hearing me out. Nope. In British sarcasm, it actually means, I think you are an idiot. According to a new poll in the U.K., most Americans just don't get the British art of passive aggression. Other examples, that's a very brave proposal actually means you are insane. And if your British buddy says, I'll bear it in mind, he has forgotten it already. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories