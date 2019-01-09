Bringing The World Home To You

A Woman Brags On Dating App About An Illegal Deer Kill

Published January 9, 2019 at 6:30 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A woman in Oklahoma was using the dating app Bumble bragging about killing a deer. It was an illegal kill, which might not have mattered much except the guy chatting with her is a game warden. According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they went to the woman's house to catch her. The wardens flashed a little sense of humor, using the hashtag #DateNight. The woman paid fines and might not be going on any hunting dates anytime soon. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
