Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The 'World's Fattest Hedgehog' Goes On A Diet

Published June 29, 2018 at 5:16 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. That's what the staff at a Scottish animal rescue center are saying after putting what is believed to be the world's fattest hedgehog on a strict diet and exercise regime. At 5 pounds, Arbuckle the hedgehog is about the size of a soccer ball. The person who found Arbuckle said he was feeding hedgehogs, and this one refused to go, though that may have been because he could hardly walk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories