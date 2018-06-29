The 'World's Fattest Hedgehog' Goes On A Diet

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. That's what the staff at a Scottish animal rescue center are saying after putting what is believed to be the world's fattest hedgehog on a strict diet and exercise regime. At 5 pounds, Arbuckle the hedgehog is about the size of a soccer ball. The person who found Arbuckle said he was feeding hedgehogs, and this one refused to go, though that may have been because he could hardly walk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.