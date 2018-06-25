Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

During World Cup Break Water Surges In Tokyo 24 Percent

Published June 25, 2018 at 6:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a sign of devotion to the World Cup. Water authorities in Tokyo noticed a dramatic change last week. Water use suddenly surged 24 percent. Anybody near a television might figure out why. It was halftime of Japan's dramatic 2-1 win against Colombia. The water surge apparently reflected millions of viewers simultaneously flushing. They'd been holding it in so they could keep watching until the break. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories