World Cup Fans Clean Up After Themselves

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's been a lot of self-inflicted pain at the World Cup. We're only in the second group stage, and already, five teams have had an own goal. And in three of the matches, it was the deciding factor. And while fans aren't psyched about the own goals, at least some of them are happy to clean up their own mess. After their teams won surprising upsets, fans from Senegal and Japan each celebrated in the stadium, and when the partying was done, they stuck around and cleaned up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.