Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Americans Watched Live As Trump Shook Kim's Hand. North Korean's Didn't

Published June 13, 2018 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Americans watched live as their president shook hands with North Korea's leader. But North Koreans did not. A BBC employee who monitors North Korean media says state TV delayed coverage as the president spoke and played a U.S. video promoting North Korea's future without nuclear weapons. North Korea showed counterprogramming, an opera about miners dancing in mining hats. Only later did North Koreans receive the news, carefully filtered. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories