Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Chicago Cubs Fans Cut School To Go To Home Opener

Published April 16, 2018 at 7:08 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gunner and Tucker Steckman, ages 6 and 9, are diehard Cubs fans. Last week, they cut school to go to the Cubs home opener. Tempting fate, they brought along a sign that said, don't tell our principal we're here. Turned out their principal was also ditching school to attend the game. He saw them and the sign. The three tried to dodge one another but eventually met up for a group photo. In the end, the principal says no hard feelings. The boys are straight-A students. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories