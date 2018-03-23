Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Romanian Man Isn't Dead, But Court Says He Is

Published March 23, 2018 at 5:01 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. They say there's nothing sure but death and taxes - maybe just taxes. In Romania, a dead man may drive again. A court restored his driver's license after he challenged his traffic fine, even though he died before the ruling. Then, there's the Romanian whose wife declared him dead. He went to court to have his death certificate ruled invalid, but the court said, no, he was late in filing. And after all, it said dead right there on the paper. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories