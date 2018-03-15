Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bad News: Georgia Woman Accidently Threw Her Diamonds In The Trash

Published March 15, 2018 at 7:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a new meaning for diamond in the rough. A woman in Georgia accidentally threw her diamonds in the trash, $100,000 worth of jewelry. How lucky is she? Well, employees at the landfill got the call just in time to divert the truck. They were still dealing with nearly 10 tons of trash to search, but they found the jewels, which is even more amazing considering the only clue the employees at the landfill were given - just look for a black trash bag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories