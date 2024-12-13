Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Power grab at the legislature; Tillis seeks re-election; Belichick joins UNC-CH football

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Bill Belichick is introduced as UNC's football coach at Kenan Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Bill Belichick is introduced as UNC's football coach at Kenan Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

This week, Republicans stripped incoming duly-elected Democrats of some legislative powers. Protesters expressed opposition to the power grab at the General Assembly.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Thom Tillis has begun his 2026 reelection campaign and is seeking to show unity among Republicans and limit the field of potential challengers.

And there is a new football coach in Chapel Hill. What does Bill Belichick mean for the Heels and what does it tell us about the multi-billion-dollar annual industry of college football?

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
