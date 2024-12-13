NC News Roundup: Power grab at the legislature; Tillis seeks re-election; Belichick joins UNC-CH football

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

This week, Republicans stripped incoming duly-elected Democrats of some legislative powers. Protesters expressed opposition to the power grab at the General Assembly.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Thom Tillis has begun his 2026 reelection campaign and is seeking to show unity among Republicans and limit the field of potential challengers.

And there is a new football coach in Chapel Hill. What does Bill Belichick mean for the Heels and what does it tell us about the multi-billion-dollar annual industry of college football?

Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week's news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Lynn Bonner, Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy