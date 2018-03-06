Bringing The World Home To You

Arizona Teenager Accuses Starbucks Of Discrimination

Published March 6, 2018 at 5:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Arizona teenager accuses Starbucks of discrimination. Aspen Cline says they refused to serve her Frappuccino when she rode through the drive-through on a horse. Starbucks tells a Phoenix TV station the order was refused for safety reasons. Now, riders have been served at other Starbucks, but come on. Obviously, you do not ride your horse through a Starbucks drive-through. You ride inside, open your laptop on the saddle and sip your Frappuccino for a while. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

