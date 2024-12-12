WUNC will air special holiday programs

WUNC will feature special programming during this holiday season. The celebration begins Christmas Eve with A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas. Host Fiona Ritchie will guide listeners through Celtic holiday music selections throughout the show.

On Christmas morning, we bring back Tinsel Tales at 10 a.m., an NPR classic filled with humorous and touching seasonal stories. An Afro Blues Christmas will air at 8 p.m.

The first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas this year. To celebrate we will air Hanukkah Lights at 9 p.m. that evening.

To ring in the New Year, WUNC will air Toast of the Nation beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and continue up until midnight.

During the days between Christmas and New Years, WUNC will showcase the show Open to Debate in place of Due South in the 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekday time slots.

Hanukkah Lights will also air on the evening of January 2nd, the final day of Hanukkah.

Here is the full WUNC holiday program schedule:

Tuesday 12/24 Christmas Eve:

9:00 p.m. A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas

Wednesday 12/25 Christmas:

10:00 a.m. Tinsel Tales



8:00 p.m. An Afro Blues Christmas



9:00 p.m. Hanukkah Lights

Thursday 12/26:

10:00 a.m. Open to Debate



8:00 p.m. A Season's Griot

Friday 12/27:

10:00 a.m. Open to Debate

Monday 12/30:

10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m. Open to Debate

Tuesday 12/31:

10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m. Open to Debate



9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Toast of the Nation

Wednesday: 1/1:

10:00 a.m. & 8:00 p.m. Open to Debate

Thursday 1/2: