Battle Brews Between Newspapers In Rhode Island, Connecticut

Published February 5, 2018 at 6:29 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the battle between Rhode Island and Connecticut newspapers. Rhode Island's Providence Journal published an editorial slamming Connecticut's business climate. It said employers should be attracted from Connecticut to Rhode Island, which is, quote, "less risky." Connecticut's Hartford Courant responded with an editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" It says Rhode Island has a, quote, "legacy of corruption that not even Connecticut can match." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
