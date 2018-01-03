Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

California Nonprofit Looks To Combat Homelessness Through Sharing

Published January 3, 2018 at 12:52 PM EST

The sharing economy is thriving in California: people share everything from car rides to community gardens to housing. Now, there’s a tiny nonprofit in the Bay Area that’s using sharing to help ease one of the nation’s worst homelessness crises.

Teryl Burt was one of the first to participate. She’s 65 and lives alone in El Cerrito, California, near Berkeley, and recently invited a family to live with her. Reporter Ariel Plotnick (@arielplotnick) visited to check in on how it’s going.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.